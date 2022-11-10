SANTA FE, TX — Emmy Lou Harris left her earthly home on November 8, 2022. Born to Andrew Russey and Anna May Rassmussen on January 1, 1930, she grew up in Galveston, TX and graduated from Ball High.
Emmy Lou was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anna Mae and Gertrude, brother in law Leo and brother Andrew. Emmy was married to John Harris who preceded her in death in 2016. John and Emmy were married for 50 years and resided in Santa Fe, TX.
She retired from GTE in Dickinson in the early 80's and devoted her time to traveling around the world, playing cards with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and John cruised to all parts of the world, from India to China. Their final cruise was around South America and Antartica for their 50th wedding anniversary. Emmy was a devoted bridge player, an Astros fan and loved working crossword puzzles. Emmy is a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Santa Fe, TX.
Emmy Lou is survived by four sons, Thomas H. Brouillard, Michael W. Brouillard and wife Debbie, Barry N. Brouillard and wife Cindy and John D. Harris and wife Brandy, Son in Law Stan Higgs (Barbara). She also is survived by ten grandchildren, Kim (David), Amanda (Trent), Michelle, Jason (Samantha), William (Jennifer), Corey (Brad), Jarrod, Jessica (Adam), Lisa (Alex) and Justin (Danielle). Emmy Lou has fourteen great grandchildren. She also is survived by her nieces Karen (Larry), Kathy and Barbara Gene.
Pallbearers will be Emmy Lou's grandsons.
There will be a viewing on Monday, November 14th from 5:00-8:00 pm at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster. Services will be on Tuesday, November 15th at 10:00 am at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 Santa Fe, TX with private interment following the services at Forest Park.
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the caregivers at Davita Dialysis in Victory Lakes and Bayou Pines Care Center who took extraordinary care of our Mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.