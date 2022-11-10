Emmy Lou Harris

SANTA FE, TX — Emmy Lou Harris left her earthly home on November 8, 2022. Born to Andrew Russey and Anna May Rassmussen on January 1, 1930, she grew up in Galveston, TX and graduated from Ball High.

Emmy Lou was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anna Mae and Gertrude, brother in law Leo and brother Andrew. Emmy was married to John Harris who preceded her in death in 2016. John and Emmy were married for 50 years and resided in Santa Fe, TX.

