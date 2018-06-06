Services for Josephine Swan will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. She will be laid to rest at Mainland Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Visitation services for Laveta Fletchall will be held today at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster. Committal service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the cemetery at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
