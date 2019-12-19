Lola Foster Robinson, 97, of Texas City passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Lola was born November 11, 1922 in Port Arthur, Texas to Elnora Moss and George Batiste. Lola was raised in Galveston, Texas and attended Galveston Public Schools.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl Robinson, Jr.; sisters, Leola Parr and Liza Mae Batiste; brother, Lamar Anthony; and son, Ronald Foster.
Left to cherish Lola’s memories are her daughter, Mae Foster Walker; her son, Michael Foster; her grandchildren, Floyd Walker, Jr., Cheryl Chatman, Darryl Walker, Wanda Walker-Draper, Lamar Anthony Walker, Sr. (Elenor), Ronald Foster, Jr., Deonde Crawford, Brian Foster, Na’Tasha Foster; 12 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren, 1 great-great-great grandchild.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11:00 a.m. to be held at Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 823 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas 77568. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
