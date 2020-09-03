Lubertha Kirby “Bertha” transitioned to her eternal resting place on Thursday August 27, 2020 in Houston, TX where she was surrounded by loved ones. Bertha was born on May 6, 1948 to Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby in Galveston, Texas.
Bertha, also affectionally known as BK and Queen B is preceded in death by her parents, Loucelius and Lela Mae Kirby, her brothers Loucelius Kirby Jr., Lionel, her sister Joyce Marie Kirby, nephews Keith Bernard Payne, and Khile Kirby.
Bertha was educated in Galveston public schools culminating with her graduation in the class of 1966 at Central High School “the mighty Bearcats”. She was employed in the cafeterias of the Galveston school systems, she worked as a Unit clerk at UTMB, adult programs for the elderly, and retired from O’Connell High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and on her spiritual journey was a member of Gospel Baptist Church.
She is survived by and to cherish her memories her only child Sean Dewayne Kirby, her sister Sharon Kirby (Mike), her brothers Johnny Ray, Willie Mack, Aubrey Wayne, Clifton Anthony, Calvin Lawrence (Net), Nathaniel, Frederick Eugene, and Eric Calvert. Granddaughter Seanique Kirby, great granddaughter Kyn’dyl Rae and her Aunt Elnora Wilburn. Other survivors are all the many nieces and nephews beginning with Kermit Payne, Lonnie K. Bethel, Sharonda Lewis-McLain, (Clovis), Christopher L. (Tanya), Lawanna Kirby (Kevin), Larry Jones, Calvin Kirby Jr., Tyler and Joshua Kirby, Jolisha, Eric and Erin, and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to all who helped to make her latter days during her journey a little less intense.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10 AM followed by funeral service at 11 AM at Wynn Funeral Home. Card and flowers can be sent to Wynn Funeral Home 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
