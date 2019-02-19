We don’t choose our 1st breath or last. We just pray that when that time comes we are covered by his Grace. MSgt. Richard Lee Cook of Santa Fe, TX was called from his earthly home on February 15, 2019. He was born August 25,1953 in Texas City, Texas to Alvin Rayburn Cook, Sr. and Elaine Cook.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Rayburn Cook, Sr. and son, Richard Lee Cook, Jr.
He was a son, brother, husband, father, friend, and caretaker to his community. He took great pride in his service to his country and community. He retired from the United States Marine Corp. After retirement he worked for Lockheed Martin until his 2nd retirement in 2013. In his free time he enjoyed participating in BBQ cook-offs, golfing, raising chickens, and auctioneering. He could often be found visiting with friends at the Local VFW, American Legion, and Eagles. He fought through cancer and dementia took his memory. He never lost his humor and loved every second he could give us a hard time.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Cook; and his mother Ina Elaine Green of Santa Fe, TX; daughter and companion, Cynthia Cook and Brent Freeman; step-daughter Ladonna Liddell; two step-sons, John Liddell, Robert Liddell and wife Chasity, Billy Jack Liddell; brother and sister-in-law, Alvin Rayburn Cook Jr. and Kerry of Santa Fe, TX; two sisters, Barbara Cook of Texas City, TX and Linda Singer of League City, TX and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 23rd at VFW Post #5400 in Santa Fe, TX at 1:00 p.m. If you attend and have any pictures of MSgt. Cook you would like to share, there will be a table set up. Also the family request all veterans who attend and represent their branch of service and/or the United States Marine Corp. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to a charitable foundation of your choice.
