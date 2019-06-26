Dr. Charles “Chuck” Harris of Friendswood, Texas passed away on June 23, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, Texas with loved ones by his side.
He was born in Texas City, Texas on September 17, 1958. Chuck graduated from Dickinson High School, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Houston and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Texas School of Dentistry in Houston.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mrs. Clydene Harris and Dr. Joe Harris, DDS of Kemah, as well as by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his brother, Steven Harris of Friendswood, TX; his daughter, Jordan Harris of Asheville, NC; his son, Ashton Harris of Asheville, NC; his daughter, Erika (Jeremy) Jensen of League City, TX; and his grandson, Liam, as well as many family and close friends.
Dr. Harris practiced dentistry in La Marque, TX for over two decades before retiring in 2017. He adored his patients and valued the relationships he built with them. He loved the communities of La Marque and Texas City, and was happy to serve them for so many years. Chuck enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends and cooking too much food on Sundays. He was known for his enormous heart, his sense of compassion and charity, his humility, and random acts of kindness. Those close to him will never forget his hidden talents: a soulful singing voice and his impressive renditions of Elvis tunes. He will be remembered for his quirky wit, excellent sense of humor, and warm unconditional love.
Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Dr. Harris may make a donation in his name to the Texas Dental Association Smiles Foundation in lieu of flowers by calling (512) 448-2441, visiting https://www.tdasmiles.org/honorariums or mailing to 1946 S IH35 Ste 300, Austin, TX 78704. The Smiles Foundation works with dentists to provide free dental care and healthy mouths to residents in need, children, elderly, and veterans across the State of Texas.
The family will receive guests on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for visitation followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home League City, 1645 East Main Street, League City, TX 77573. He will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX in a private ceremony for immediate family only.
