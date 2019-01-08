David M. Rojas, Sr. passed away January 2, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Born February 11, 1931 in Goliad, TX.
Preceded in death by wife, Anna Maria Rojas; brother, Able Rojas, Sr. and son-in-law, Gilbert Torres.
Survived by children, Hilda Torres, Nellie Andersen (Randy), David Rojas Jr. (Marisa); brothers, Manuel Rojas, Sr. (Connie), Daniel Rojas, Sr. (Alejandra), Israel Rojas, Sr. (Angela); 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be 5-8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, 77591. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City with Interment to follow at Galveston Memorial Park - Hitchcock, TX.
Visit David’s webpage at: carnesfuneralhome.com
