Grace Sidney Ferguson

GALVESTON, TX — Grace Ella Sidney Ferguson transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, October 30th at the Good Samaritan Hospital after a series of illnesses. She was 97.
Born of meager means in Waelder, Texas, Mrs. Ferguson (later known to many as ‘Lady Grace’) lived in Waelder, San Antonio and Galveston. She taught at Central High School and also served as school Librarian in Galveston before relocating to Los Angeles in 1978 where she matriculated at Northrop University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree and where she later gained employment.
A frequent world traveler, she was also a professional teacher, mentor to young ladies and altruistic civic advocate. Mrs. Ferguson was affiliated with the Amazing Grace 50+ Club; the Vineyard Friendship Sr. Club; the Claude Pepper Senior Club; the Texas Southern Alumni Association and the University of Pine Bluff (Arkansas) Alumni Association.
Her husband, retired Firefighter and real estate broker, Robert H. Ferguson died in 2003. She is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Ellis of Texas, and Grace E. Jones of Florida; one daughter-in law; grandchildren; nieces; nephews and a host of special friends and other family members.
Services are slated for Tuesday, November 23rd at 11 AM at the historic New Hope Baptist Church of Los Angeles, 5200 South Central Avenue, where she held tenured membership.
