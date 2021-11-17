William "Bill" Orange, Jr.

GALVESTON — Bill passed away Monday morning, November 15, 2021, at the age of 64. Preceded in death by his parents, William R. Orange, Sr. and Angelina Sabanovich Orange, and sister Tangy Orange Atwood, Bill is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of 37 years, Mary Rector Orange, and the lights of his life, children Elise Orange, and William “Trey” Orange III and bonus Lauren Carroll; mother-in-law Vida Kovacevich Rector; brother-in-law, Robert D. Rector, Jr.; sister-in-law Patricia Rector Korioth and husband Kevin; nephews Connor and Carson Korioth; brother-in-law Bud Atwood, and numerous other relatives. He will also be very missed by his companions Nalu, Nami, Bosun and Scout, as well as Willie, Scmiga, Ory, Homer and Yoda.
Born in Galveston and a lifelong resident, he attended catholic schools, graduating from O’Connell High School in 1975. Bill grew up in and around the water, going on jobs with his dad in his early years, then working as a diver and underwater welder in the family business. He later attended Texas A&M University at Galveston, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Maritime Administration in 1991. Two days post-graduation, he was fortunate enough to embark on a 25+ year career with TEEX and Texas A&M University at Galveston before retiring in 2018. He truly enjoyed working with the students and preparing them for a future in the maritime industry, and was actively involved in the Propeller Club, both as a student and later as a faculty advisor.
Bill’s greatest joy was being with Mary, Elise, and Trey. He spent many years coaching softball and baseball, and being an avid supporter of surfing, water polo, and soccer. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, his plumerias, riding motorcycles with Mary and friends, date nights, and most recently, Tuesday morning breakfasts, golf cart rides, spending time with close friends and family, and hanging out with his four-legged kids.
Pallbearers are his children Elise and Trey, Kevin Korioth, Connor Korioth, Carson Korioth, and Mason Healy. Honorary pallbearers Mike Michaelis, Chip Lisbony, Tony Socias, Stanley Marinos and Nick Voris.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 5-7:00 PM at J. Levy and Termini funeral home with a Trisagion of the Departed service at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held graveside on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery 3014 61st Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William R. Orange Jr. Scholarship Fund at Texas A&M University at Galveston — ATTN: Development — Alice Maffay. P.O. Box 1675, Galveston, Texas. 77553-1675. For directions on how to give online, please contact Alice at 409-740-4446.
