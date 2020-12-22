LEAGUE CITY —
Benito Blas Hernandez, Sr., 67, of League City passed away December 19, 2020 in Webster. Ben was born September 26, 1953 to Gregoria and Benito Hernandez in Raymondville, Texas. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps. He attended the University of Houston and belonged to Phi Beta Kappa. Ben was an electrical engineer and retired as an Environmental Health and Safety Manager from BP/Amoco along with opening BMS Construction. Ben was active in his community belonging to the La Marque Chamber of Commerce, HMSDC, ACCA, Parliamentarian — National Association of Minority Contractors, Graduate of Mainland Leadership Class of ‘94, Community Awareness and Emergency Response, TNNRCC, Environmental Affairs Committee, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, College of the Mainland Advisory Board, Texas Chemical Council, League of Latin American Councils, Ser Jobs For Progress, Board of Directors, Small Business Development, Board of Directors, Great Houston Area, Board of Directors, Houston Minority Supplier Development Council, and serving as president for the Dickinson and State Police Academy Alumni Associations.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Benita Michelle Hernandez, and sister Rosemary Martinez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife 41 years Mary Sue Hernandez; daughters Ursula Ann Hernandez, and Krystal Marie Hernandez; sons Benito B. Hernandez, Jr and wife Laura, and Jason Jerardo Hernandez and fiancé Desiree Swauger; sisters Helen Escamilla and husband Chief, and Janie Pound and husband Steve; brother Andrew Hernandez, Sr. and wife Maria; brother-in-law Jesse Martinez; grandchildren Camelio Herrera, Jamie Pinones, Jaime Pinones, Gigi Pinones, Jade Hernandez, Alyssa Barajaz, Camron Thomas, Carlos Hernandez, Dallas Thomas, Miranda Hernandez, Jasmine Hernandez, Benito Hernandez III, Andrew Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez, Andie Hernandez, Lexis Hernandez, Kayla Hernandez, and Zachary Hernandez; great-grandchildren Layleah, Eliza, Zavier, Kaylee, Jaxson, Leona, Damian, Adrienne, Gabriella, Michelle, Cece, Walter and Jaden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In his honor a visitation will be held 9:30 am -10:30 am with funeral services at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson. Pastor William H. King officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster.
Honored to serve as pall bearers are Jaime Pinones, Zachary Hernandez, Camelio Herrera, Andrew Hernandez, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Hernandez, Gabriel Martinez, and Martin Martinez. Honorary pall bearers are Andrew Hernandez, Sr., Andrew Hernandez, Jr., and Jesse Martinez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.