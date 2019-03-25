Wanda Marie Augustine Roubleau, of New Orleans, LA, resident of League City, TX for 32 years, entered Heaven Friday, March 15, 2019. Born to the late Louis Augustine and Edna Jupiter Augustine.
Wanda attended Booker T. Washington H.S., attained a bachelor’s degree in Education from Southern University of New Orleans. Her and husband Frank Roubleau Jr. of 44 years have 4 children George Fernandez, Lynette Roubleau-Brownlee, Dr. Adise Roubleau Mason, Charis Thornton and Trent Roubleau M.D. (three graduates of Clear Creek H.S.), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Wanda was a teacher for 32 years. She devoted her life to Jesus Christ, family and helped anyone in need. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Her prayer book consisted of over 1000 names, for whom she prayed daily. She was a faithful volunteer to many civic organizations in Galveston county including Devereux, Interfaith Ministries, Aglow, March for Life, Habitat for Humanity, and manning polling places. She left an indelible mark on the many lives she touched.
A Memorial Service will be held: Wednesday March 27, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., St. Bernadette Catholic Church,15500 El Camino Real Houston, TX 77062.
