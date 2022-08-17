Lisa Schaper Grigg

DICKINSON, TX — Lisa Schaper Grigg died Tuesday, August 16, at Methodist Hospital of Clear Lake. Lisa, 60, who lived in Dickinson, Texas, had battled breast cancer for 12 years.

A memorial service will be Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston, Texas, 2415 Winnie Street. Pastor Richard Rhoades will officiate.

