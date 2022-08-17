DICKINSON, TX — Lisa Schaper Grigg died Tuesday, August 16, at Methodist Hospital of Clear Lake. Lisa, 60, who lived in Dickinson, Texas, had battled breast cancer for 12 years.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston, Texas, 2415 Winnie Street. Pastor Richard Rhoades will officiate.
Lisa, whose full name was Jane Elisabeth, was born Sept. 23, 1961, on Galveston Island and was the middle daughter of three born to Ray and Jane Schaper. The Schaper family immigrated to Galveston from Germany in the 1880s and operated the historic Schaper dairy on Stewart Road for several generations until it closed in the 1970s.
She attended Ball High School, was an honor student, led the Tornettes dance team as Colonel, and was a member of the Deb Sorority.
Lisa attended the University of Texas-Austin, where she earned a B.S. degree in business with a minor in marketing. At Texas she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and was a member of the Texas Cowgirls.
After graduation, she worked in the fashion industry in marketing and management. She also moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands where she met her ex-husband, David Grigg.
Lisa is survived by two sons, Justin Ray Grigg, 24, of Austin, and Jordan David Grigg, 23, of Dickinson. Her sons were the pride and loves of her life, and she often told friends the young men were perfect - no matter what they might do or say. She was the ultimate sports mom.
Both young men supported their mother through her illness, moving with her to Dickinson while they were in high school so Lisa could be closer to her family.
She also had a special relationship with her two sisters, Keli Betancourt (Mrs. Joe Betancourt) and Teri Jo Tillotson (Mrs. Dolph Tillotson). Keli and Teri were at Lisa's side throughout her life, especially through the years of her fight with cancer. They were holding her hands in the last moment of her life.
The sisters might erupt into fights, but, within minutes, they would forget the anger and fight for each other with love that was more powerful than any disagreement.
Lisa was known as a person with strong convictions, a firm sense of both right and wrong and of fairness. It was that resolute spirit and her strong faith in God that saw her through her illness.
She also loved animals, and even the most difficult dogs tended to love her back. Shortly after her cancer diagnosis she went to pick out a new puppy, and she came home with three.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and by many aunts, uncles and cousins among her large extended family.
Other survivors include her nieces Taylor Jane Williams (Mrs. Zach), Katherine Keli Barkmann (Mrs. Charles), Katherine Tillotson Rearick (Mrs. Billy), and Jay Tillotson (Deana).
The family wants to say a special thanks to Lisa's many friends, especially Margo, Rita, Linda and the Lisas, who offered so much love and support throughout her life.
Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston handled arrangements.
