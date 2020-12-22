HITCHCOCK —
Mrs. Marie Beverly Enge passed from this life Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, in League City.
Born January 28, 1930 in Canton, Louisiana, Mrs. Enge was a lifelong area resident, being raised in Galveston and lived her adult life in Hitchcock, Texas. Beverly worked with her mother at the Fort Crockett Laundry, Eiband’s clothing store in Galveston, and later as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, Litten Industries and Kelso Marine, retiring at age 55. She attended Ursine Catholic School and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Hitchcock Volunteer Fire Department. She loved cutting the grass on her John Deere mower, gardening, sewing, crocheting, and feeding her family (she was an amazing cook). She loved taking pictures, of her travels and her family, chronicling the amazing life she led. Later in life she took up boating with her companion, Robert McMurray. They bought a large boat together, she trained for getting her Captain’s license and they traveled many places together by boat and air.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel (Savoie) Mouton and husband, Oscar Carl Enge.
She is survived by her son, Carl Enge and wife, Sharon; daughter, Peggy Marie Madden and husband, Patrick; sisters, Betty Lou Myers and husband, Jerry, Lois Ann McMillian and husband, Frederick, Judy Marie Daily and companion, Franscisco Cruz; grandchildren, Carla Marie Dewitt and husband, T. J., Jamie Marie Radford, Alex Martinez and Brittany Fearrington.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend David Harris, officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. Refreshments will be served at her home after cemetery service.
Casketbearers will be Patrick Madden, John Dupla, Bobby Ray Dunn, William Scott, Cameron Paus and Seth Richcreek.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.