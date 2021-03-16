John Thomas "Tommy" Breeland

TEXAS CITY, TX — John Thomas Breeland, 75, passed unexpectantly on February 16, 2021. He was born December 22, 1945 in Marlin, Texas, the eldest son of Columbus and Georgia Breeland.
Tommy was in the U.S. Navy. He was a Deacon at College View Baptist Church of Texas City, Tx and later attended Abundant Life in La Marque, Tx. He and his wife Norma of 52 years raised 2 children in Texas City, Tx. He spent many years as a construction iron worker. He retired, and later started working at Lowe’s Victory Lakes. He truly loved his job, coworkers and a good home improvement project.
Tommy is survived by his wife Norma Breeland , his daughter Gina L. Terrazas, his son,
Johnathan Breeland and his wife, Gladys; his seven grandchildren, Travis, Alejandra, Maya, Caleb, Lydia, Justin, and Zoey; one Great grandson Leon; One sister, Margaret Landfried and her husband JC; one brother, Norman Ray Breeland and his wife, Susan.
John Thomas Breeland’s wishes were to be cremated, due to pandemic and recent weather conditions, no viewing or funeral services will be held. A Celebration of life will be held at Bayou Baptist 2823 45th ST, Dickinson, TX 77539, on March 20th, 3:00pm.
