Joseph Michael Spells

DICKINSON — Celebration of Life Services for Joseph Michael Spells of Dickinson, will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Avenue O in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Joseph was born April 28, 1981 and passed away on June 23, 2021.

He leaves cherished memories in the hearts of his beloved family and many friends. Please view the full obituary at www.fieldsjohnson.com

In Lieu of Flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Joseph's 8 year old daughter, Janya through JSC Federal Credit Union, Janya Spells, Routing # 313083992 Account # 1191139 or Cashapp $JanyaSpells

