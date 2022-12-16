SANTA FE, TX — Mr. George Niles Wetzel passed from this life Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born September 24, 1931 in Galveston, Mr. Wetzel had been a lifelong resident of the area. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. George worked as an instrument technician in different chemical plants for 40 years. A longtime active member of Pentecostals of Santa Fe. He was a member of the Texas City Masonic Lodge AF&AM for over 50 years, as well as being a member of the Pipefitters Local 211 and the IBEW Local 527. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Rosencrantz and Evelyn (McGee) Wetzel; wife, Margaret Wetzel.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Wetzel and wife, Lora of Santa Fe, Mark Wetzel and wife, Wendi of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Amber Pollino and husband, Blake, Josh Wetzel and wife, Ashley, Kade Wetzel; great-grandchildren, Graham Pollino, Emma Pollino.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pentecostal Of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, with Reverend Thomas Custer officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Don Alexander, Matt Clark, Ken Dearmond, Charles Walker, Joshua Wetzel and Kade Wetzel.
Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
