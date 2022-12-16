George Niles Wetzel

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. George Niles Wetzel passed from this life Wednesday morning, December 14, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Born September 24, 1931 in Galveston, Mr. Wetzel had been a lifelong resident of the area. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. George worked as an instrument technician in different chemical plants for 40 years. A longtime active member of Pentecostals of Santa Fe. He was a member of the Texas City Masonic Lodge AF&AM for over 50 years, as well as being a member of the Pipefitters Local 211 and the IBEW Local 527. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription