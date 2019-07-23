Giorgion
Funeral services for Anna Giorgion will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galveston with memorial to follow.
Giorgion
Funeral services for Anna Giorgion will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Galveston with memorial to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.