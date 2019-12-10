LaVerne Sonnenburg, 95, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
LaVerne Sonnenburg was born August 4, 1924 in Galveston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Julie Holub, her husband, Scott Sonnenburg and her son, Ricky Sonnenburg.
She is survived by daughter, Connie Butler and husband Joe; grandchildren, Ric Sonnenburg and wife Natalie, Jason Sonnenburg, Aaron Butler and wife Yvette, Krystl Sonnenburg, Randi Beck and husband Aaron; 7 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LaVerne was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. A special thank you to her friend and guardian angel, Dorothy Davis, Tanya, Quetta, Courtney and Trinia for their special care and love they showed to my mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.
