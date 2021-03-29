LAMARQUE — Mary Lee Bluitt- Wilson, 83, departed this life on March 26, 2021, at Harbor Hospice in Houston Texas.
Mary was April 10, 1937, in Silsbee, TX and relocated to Galveston with her family. She was a resident of La Marque and was a owner of a Micky & Minnie Childcare Center for many years.
She is survived by her brothers, Leonard Atkins, Michael Bluitt, Sr. and James Henderson; sister, Roberta Bogan and Winifred Victoria; nephews, Bart Bluitt (Tilly), Dudley Bluitt, and Byron Bluitt; niece Andrea Smith (Ricky) and Nicole Bluitt; special friends, Rayanne George, Prince Neal and Perry Dean Wills.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, beginning with a visitation at 10AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mt Gilead Baptist Church with Pastor Michael Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Kirby Cemetery In Silsbee, TX.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
