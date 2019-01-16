On March 3, 1965 a beautiful baby girl was born to James and Dorothy Minix of Galveston, Texas. She attended Ball High School.
She met and married the love of her life John ''Red'' Provost on June 19, 2011. She was a CNA/caregiver for over 35 years. Until her Lord and Savior called her home on January 9, 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, family and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father James and brother Anthony Minix.
She leaves to cherish her husband John Provost Sr., mother Dorothy M Minix; three children Keshia, Dorothy and James Minix (Sierra); and step-daughter Dolores Provost. Eight grandchildren; sisters Mary Jean (Charles), Dora Alex, Cynthia Minix; brothers Dale and Daryl Minix; sisters-in-law Deborah Provost and Hazel Burrell; brother-in-law Nathan Provost. Devoted friends Keshia Robinson, Donna Stanley, and Kim Reeves along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, & extended family.
Services will be held Friday, January 18, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
