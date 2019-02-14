Anthony W. Greer

Anthony Wayne “Bubba G.” Greer, 63, of Texas City, Texas died Monday, February 11, 2019 at M.D. Anderson in Houston Texas.
Services will be held Saturday, February 16, at 1:00 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 2120 36th Street, Texas City, Texas. Visitation will be held at McBride Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1221 6th St. N. in Texas City, Texas.
