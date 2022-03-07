Mary Guajardo

Mary Garza Guajardo, 88, went to be with the lord Saturday, March 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 2, 1934 in Ganado, Texas to Jacinto and Josefa Garza. She met the love of her life Manuel Guajardo, Jr in Palacios, Texas in 1953. They raised both of their children and spent their early years there where she was a bookkeeper for Maddox Ford Company. In 1962, they moved to Texas City where they would spend the rest of their 60 years together.
In 1965, Mary and Manuel became members of LULAC Council #255. They were both honored in 2015 from the LULAC National President, Margaret Moran for dedicating more than 50 years of service to LULAC. She held many offices within the council in the Texas City chapter consisting of council secretary and chaplain. In 1974, Mary was the recipient for "Woman of the Year" from LULAC Council #255. In 1977, Manuel and Mary became the first husband and wife team to win the "Man and Woman of the Year" awards from LULAC District 8.
During her early years in Texas City, Mary's career began selling World Book Encyclopedias and working for George Mitchell in Galveston as an office manager. She obtained her degree in Child Development where she soon found her true love and passion for educating under privileged youth and families for her local community. For 38 years, Mary was the executive director of Texas City Day Nursery, where she helped provide the fundamentals of early childhood learning to countless children in Texas City. She continued her dedication by serving on the board of directors at College of the Mainland for the Child Development program.
Mary was also actively involved in the community and served on many community boards. She was a member of P.A.S.O (Political Association of Spanish Organizations),involved with the Youth at Risk Board of Directors and Galveston County Community Action Council, served as the president elect of the Gulf Coast Child Care Management Services, she was a member of the Texas Licensed Child Care Association, member of the Texas Association of Child Care Administration, Charter member in the Child Development Instructor Assistant Corps of the College of the Mainland and a member of the Gulf Coast Association for the Education of Young Children.
After leaving Second Presbyterian in Palacios, Texas she became a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Texas City. During her tenure, she served as an elder of the church and as a chairman on numerous committees. She loved her church and loved the relationships she developed with many of the congregation members. Mary also sponsored many mission trips to Mexico where she was able to share her love for Christianity and give back to those less fortunate.
Mary loved her family and was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments in life. She never met a stranger and would help anyone who was in need. Her loving heart, her strong faith in the lord and inspiration will be greatly missed. Of all obstacles she faced in her 88 years, she always kept her faith and love for God.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father; siblings Reynaldo Garza, Feliciana Garza Llanes, Jacinto Garza, Lillie Garza Perez. She leaves behind her son James Guajardo (Terri) and daughter Elizabeth De La Garza (Lorenzo); grandchildren Aydrien Robinson (Cheyenne), Lorenzo Manuel De La Garza ( Rosanna), James Guajardo II (Morgan), Loren De La Garza (Allie) and Jennifer Zavala (Chris) and great-grandchildren Parker Ramsey, Austin James Robinson, Jayde Nicole De La Garza, Payton Naomi De La Garza, Jase Wyatt De La Garza, Braylon Davis, Camryn Cheyenne Robinson, Penelope Paige De La Garza, Aubrey Rose Guajardo, Kai Elizabeth De La Garza, and Olivia Reese Zavala. She is also survived by various nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.