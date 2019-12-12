Cecilia L. Garza, 94, of Galveston died Tuesday December 3, 2019 at The Resort in Texas City.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 14, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday December 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Cecilia was born September 1, 1925 in Texas City to Cayetano and Mary Lomas. She was of the catholic faith and retired as an operating room Technician for UTMB after many years of service.
Cecilia was a loving wife mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family.
Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Jones Heczman and Sandra K. Nieto; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
