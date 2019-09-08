Daryl Wilson, 85, of Santa Fe, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 in Pearland, Texas.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church,13217 FM1764, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
