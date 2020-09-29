DICKINSON—
Melvina Wydermyer, 74, received her call into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence. .
Melvina’s family invites those who would join them as they celebrate her life on Thursday, October 1, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mt Carmel Baptist Church (2920 Hwy 3, Dickinson). Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required.
Melvina is survived by her husband, five children, 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, three brothers, two sisters, many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Read her life story and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.