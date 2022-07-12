Domenica Ann D'Ambra Pena

BAYTOWN — Domenica D’Ambra-Pena, a.k.a. “Monica/Nina” at the age of 53, returned to her heavenly home on June 30, 2022. Monica was born on August 6, 1968, to parents Anthony and Lucille D’Ambra of Galveston, Texas, and resided in Baytown, Texas.
Monica and late husband Ray Pena, married in 2003, sharing a life of 19 years together before his passing in 2019. Monica would later find companionship with Jason Rutledge.
Monica worked in the banking industry for over 25 years, and ended her extensive banking career at one of the most memorable banking establishments she had ever had the privilege of working for—Third Coast Bank in Humble, Texas. Monica became part of a positive corporate culture surrounded by a trusted team of co-workers, which developed into unforgettable friendships. Monica proudly served as a member of two very special organizations dedicated to charity, truth, and loving kindness—Daughters of the Nile, Temple #88 and Sisters of the Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge #1155, as well as obtaining “Lifetime Committeeman” membership status of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, since 2012.
Monica was an avid “sports fan” who had a fondness for baseball and football, displaying her pride for her favorite teams—Houston Astros and favorite player, Jose Altuve; and the Houston Texans. Monica enjoyed the culinary arts and cuisine, and became an administrator for the Facebook group Foodie Overload created 5 years ago, which was dedicated to encouraging positivity and fun when sharing recipes, hosting cooking contests with prizes, and live cooking instruction. Monica devoted her time to those she loved; family, friends, and her companion Jason—and lived for spending her days on the beautiful Island of Galveston whenever she could. Monica’s personality embodied her faithfulness and compassionate heart, well-known to all for her loving and loyal nature, with a laugh and presence that could lift spirits, and for that...was beloved by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Pena; father, Anthony D’Ambra; father-in-law, Rene Pena; brother-in-law, Larry Biehler; Grandparents, Anello and Domenica D’Ambra; Venerando and Josephine Castorina; and Godfather, Alfio Castorina.
Monica is survived by her loving mother Lucille D’Ambra Garza and step-father, Joe Garza Jr.; step-sisters, Joanna Nallie (Henry) and Jennifer Fernandez (John), and step-nieces, Lauren (Manda), Gabrielle, Abigail, and Amiyah Nallie; Mother-in-Law, Ofilia Pena and family; Yvonne, Autumn, and Ryan Biehler; Aunt Grace Spence and family; Kristy Spence (Adam); Aunt Josie Reyna (David III) and family; Lisa Guerrero (Rick), Goddaughters Kailey and Nevaeh Navarrete (Marwin), Christian (Emily); David Reyna IV (Kelley), David V, Reese, and Austin; Jake Reyna (Victoria), Jake Jr., Caden, Madilyn, Enzlee, and Halle Gould.
Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation services on July 15, 2022 from 5-8PM. Rosary will begin at 6PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street in Galveston, Texas 77550.
