Ada Meyers

GALVESTON — Ada Marie Fussell Meyers went to be with our Heavenly Father on the morning of August 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Ada was born December 28, 1937 in Galveston, Texas, the eldest child of John Abe Fussell and Domenica (DiMare) Fussell.
Ada grew up in Galveston and attended Ursuline Academy, where she made many lifelong friends. She later married and became a loving mother to her four children. After her children’s higher education was provided for, Ada pursued her own higher education, earning a degree in mathematics and education from the University of Houston. She then taught as a math teacher at North Shore Jr. High. Ada earned a Master’s degree in Psychology from the University of Houston at the age of 60. She became a Master Addiction Counselor at Bay Area Recovery Center where she worked for almost 20 years, up until three weeks before her passing. Ada was a Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, Master Addiction Counselor, a member of the American Counseling Association, Texas Counseling Association, and the National Association for Addiction Counselors. Ada truly felt a calling and passion to work as a Master Addiction Counselor at the Bay Area Recovery Center founded and run by her cousin Sue Shipley and her dedicated son, Joe. She helped hundreds of clients and their families on their journey to recovery. Her delightful spirit made people around her smile, and she always ended each day with a warm, “Caio!” She made everyone at the Center feel loved. In honor of Ada’s devoted service, the Bay Area Recovery Center will be dedicating a building in her honor.
Ada loved her family with all her heart. She sacrificed her own needs for those of others, and she relished every family gathering. She loved listening to Mario Lanza which brought back cherished memories of her grandparents, Captain Vincent “PaPa” and Josephine DiMare and their close family values.
Ada loved working in her garden where she enjoyed a quiet cup of tea while watching butterflies and birds. She was a published author, and she wrote many beautiful poems about her optimistic and joyful view of life, her beloved family members and their experiences. Ada loved visiting Italy and Sicily, the birthplace of her ancestors, and learning to speak Italian.
Ada taught her family to love unconditionally, to support each other, to forgive and, honor and put God first. She listened with a loving heart, mentored, and encouraged. She had a way of making others feel loved and helping them feel better. Ada faced a variety of hardships in her life, but through it all, she never lost sight of what was most important in life: accepting God’s will. During her final days, Ada was surrounded by her family. She was grateful for having lived a full life. She was a saint. She leaves a legacy of love. Now she is with the angels.
Ada was dearly loved by everyone that knew her. Each of her family and friends could offer many more loving memories and stories that depict Ada’s love of life and family, far more than space will allow. Ada is preceded in death by her parents, John Abe Fussell and Domenica (DiMare) Fussel, her loving brother, James Morris Fussell, who she helped care for during his long-term health struggles. She is survived by her children: Otto W. Meyers, III (wife, Lue Ann), Catherine Homer, John Meyers (wife, Sonya), Lauren Beall (husband, Charles.) Grandchildren: William Paul Meyers (wife, Gabriella), Anna Meyers Howard (husband, Trae), Blane Homer, Trent Homer, Matthew Beall, Michaela Beall, Weston Meyers, and Rebecca Meyers. Great grandchildren: William Paul Meyers II, Christopher Campbell Meyers, Emma Joy Meyers. Siblings: Lowell Fitzgerald, Camille Bourgeois, Wallace Christie, Jr., Colleen Steinbach, Frieda Lynn, Tina Minter, and Vicky Christie. She is also survived by many close cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ada’s grateful children would like to thank everyone for their love, care and comfort for her during her final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, December 29 at St. Christopher Episcopal Church 2508 St. Christopher Avenue, League City, Texas 77573. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ada Meyers’ memory may do so to the Bay Area Recovery Center. Ciao Mamma.
