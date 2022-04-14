Sherriell Marshall

TEXAS CITY — Sister Sherrill Lynn Marshall, a sweet noble spirit passed from labor to reward on April 11, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1960 to the late John C. Sr., and Eddie Allen. Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, was educated in La Marque ISD. She was a Healthcare provider before her health declined. She was a faithful member of Rainbow Baptist Church where her husband serves as pastor. She was a community servant and she enjoyed doing mission work. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will greatly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Jessica Bogan and Jenean Polly; sister, Carolyn Lee; Lillian Marshall and other loved ones.She leaves to cherish her life memories, husband, Pastor Ralph Marshall; children, Cassandra Bogan (Reginald), Kimberly Brown, Shelah Polly, Derrick Marshall (Angela), Maria Marshall, Edward Bogan, Jr. (Brandi), and Chris Marshall; siblings, Rev. Charles Lewis(Elizabeth), Kathy Cooper, Carla Wyatt (Carl), John Allen, Jr. (Martha), Ray Allen (TeShayla), Douglas Allen, Alonzo Allen (Veronica), and Marcus Allen (Patty); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.A visitation for Sherrill will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:55 AM at MT ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 227 4TH AVE N, TEXAS CITY, TX 77590, followed by a funeral service from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM.
