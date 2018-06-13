Edward Ray Cavness, of Dickinson, Texas passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at the age of 84. He was born April 18, 1934 in Cherokee, Texas to Ernest and Odessa Cavness.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Odessa Cavness, sister Nell Martin, brother Leslie “Buddy” Cavness and son-in-law Tim Wheat.
Edward is survived by his wife Ethel, daughter Patti Wheat, sons Bill Cavness and Chauntel and Kyle Cavness and Shauna, sister Teta Marsh, brothers Doug Cavness and wife Connie and Terry Cavness, grandchildren Tracy Moore, Bruce and Kimber Roque, JoJo and Crissy Davidson, Kyle and Ahysen Wheat, Lauren, Billy, CJ and Jacob Cavness.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, June 15, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Hanna Cemetery, Hwy 16, Cherokee, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.