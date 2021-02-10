Geraldine H. Waite

LEAGUE CITY — Geraldine H. Kimler Waite was born September 17, 1928 in Kickapoo, Texas. She passed away peacefully in her home on February 8, 2021.
Geraldine is survived by her younger sister Minnie Kylberg of Splendora, Texas, five daughters, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Always the organizer, Geraldine enjoyed family gatherings and reunions. She was especially fond of and endeared to her neighbors, the Vella’s, Joe and Hope, and their daughters Veronica, Rosie and Maritza.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her mother Sue Ola Boyd, father William Jerry Herrod, husband JC (Jack) Waite, seven brothers and five sisters.
A Grave Side Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery,7301 Memorial St, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
