Mrs. Judith Ann Matthews, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home in Texas City. Mrs. Matthews was born on August 17, 1943 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Gene Rowe, Jr. will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
