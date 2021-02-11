GALVESTON —
Maria Del Pilar Marquez, age 88, was received in the presence of the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. She was born January 4, 1933 in Galveston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Marquez and Dolores Rodriguez Marquez; brothers: Paul Marquez, Raymond Marquez, Cruz Marquez, and Antonio Marquez; and sisters, Carmen Arriaga and Maria Escamilla.
Pilar graduated in 1953 from Ball High School. After graduation, she continued her education becoming first an X-Ray Technician at UTMB Galveston and then an Ultrasound Technician at MD Anderson in Houston. Pilar loved her job. She worked at MD Anderson for more than 30 years before she retired. Pilar was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque where she loved singing in the Spanish choir.
Pilar is survived by her sisters, Lupe Fuentes and Stephanie Hawley; brother, Rodrigo Marquez; sister- in- law, Maria D. Marquez; and numerous nieces and nephews. One thing Pilar was known for was her love for her nieces and nephews.
Pilar’s wish was to be cremated and a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 13th at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Church in La Marque, TX.
