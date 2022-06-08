Pending services for Thursday, June 9, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANTA FE — Donald Geesing, age 81, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409) 925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Service Donald Geesing Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Santa Fe Entrust × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged with drunk driving after fatal Sunday crash in San LeonMan pleads guilty to lesser charge over League City shootingBattleship foundation sees 'divine intervention' in dry dock arrival in GalvestonLeague City woman charged with manslaughter over fatal October crashMan arrested after shooting in League CityGalveston golf cart rentals hope new rules create clarityAfter running to abolish treasurer, Dugie's future paychecks questionedWoman alleging sexual assault countersues Galveston County developerMan arrested in May 20 Texas City shooting deathInvestigations ongoing for burglaries at Clear Creek High School CollectionsCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrificeIsland summer season kicks off with Galveston Island Beach RevueInsects, invertebrates get the spotlight at Moody Garden’s Rainforest PyramidLocal LULAC Chapter hosts vigil for Uvalde victimsStatue of League City’s namesake dedicatedIn Focus: Guardians 6, Astros 1 Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (135) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Guest editorial: The Washington Post says pleas prove Jan. 6 was an insurrection (84) Guest editorial: The New York Times argues US is not ready for the end of Roe v. Wade (73) When is enough, enough? (63) Guest commentary: Beware of ultra-conservatives bearing bogus polls (58) Hybrid work becomes employee expectation for some jobs in Galveston County (56) You can correct all this by voting in November (56) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47)
