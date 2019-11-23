Angela Arfele Crummett, 81, died peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home. Angela was born in Houston January 18th, 1938. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in 1955. Following graduation, Angela worked at the Houston Chronicle, and there she met the love of her life, Jack Crummett, and they married at Sacred Heart in Houston in 1958. The couple moved to Galveston in 1961, and being a stay at home mom, Angela delivered telephone books, took in ironing and babysat. In 1971 she began working in the records department at the Galveston Police Department. In 1973, Angela was one of the first two females hired to be a certified police officer with the City of Galveston, where she continued her dedication and service until her retirement in 1997. Some of the many awards she received were The City of Galveston retirement for 25 years of service, Galveston Hall of Fame from the Galveston Women's Council 1985, and outstanding service to the citizens of Galveston from the 50 Club of Galveston in 1978.
Married to Jack for 61 years, the couple’s motto was, “Always family first.” Angela had so much love for her friends and participated in Mahjong, Pokeno, Bunko, Beta Signa Phi, Xi, Tau Omicorn Sorority and numerous organizations. She was very devoted to her Catholic faith and talked to the Lord daily.
Angela will be met in heaven by her parents, Benny and Camille Arfele, and loving friend, Sandy Onove.
She leaves behind a large and loving family: husband, Jack Crummett; her adoring children, Karen and Frank Sawyer, Jack and Holly Crummett, John Crummett, Camille and David Bivens, and Chris and Kim Crummett; 8 grandchildren: Jonathan and Steffani Crummett, James Ryan Crummett, Angela and David Cooley, Alicia and Kory Freeman, Heather Crummett, Haley Crummett, Megan Crummett, and Heather and Sam Conway; along with 8 great grandchildren: Fred and Bella Crummett, Jordan Crummett, Gavin and Madison Freeman, and their sister coming in April, Addison Close, Simon and Jacob Conway and Sebastian Williams. Angela is also survived by her sister, Tory and Sid Cammeresi; brothers, Benny and Debbie Arfele and CB Arfele; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and special furry loves, Goldie and Abigail.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Sacred Heart Church, 14th & Broadway in Galveston, with a rosary beginning at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, November 26th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will b: AJ Camarata, Jonathan and James Ryan Crummett, Frank Sawyer, David Bivens, Richard Boyle, Patrick Goen, and Benny and Randy Arfele.
Angela’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Lindsay Sonstein, who provided tender support.
Donations in Angela’s honor may be made to: St Vincent de Paul, Jesse Tree, and Meals on Wheels of Galveston.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Angela’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
