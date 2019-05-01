Marjorie Elizabeth Thompson, 92, of Texas City passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 with a visitation starting at 1:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Margie was born on November 15, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a bookkeeper at Stansfield’s Supply. She was active in the Texas City Women’s bowling league and was an auxiliary member at Mainland Medical Center.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence W. Thompson and her sister and brother-in-law Woody and Joan Stansfield.
Survivors include her brother, Charles Anderson; her son, Dennis Thompson and wife Jean; her granddaughters, Kimberley Cox and Tara Charlton; her great-grandchildren, Allison Charlton and Dylan Peeler; her great-great granddaughter, Avery Baughn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Daniel Morgan, Wesley Cox, Dylan Peeler, Ry Caraway and Joey Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.
