GALVESTON — Steve Morales age 62 of Galveston died Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are 6:30pm Thursday January 13, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend David Gomez officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
Steve was born March 21, 1959 in Galveston to Raymond Morales, Sr. and Palmira Moncibais Morales. He lived his entire life on Galveston Island and married his high school sweetheart of 43 years, Sandra Villarreal Morales. He was a 1977 graduate of Ball High School and attended college at Alvin Community College. He was employed as an operator in the offshore Oil and Gas Field. A member of New Life Church, Steve was a wonderful husband, father, son and grandfather. He will be missed and revered by his loving family.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Sandy Morales of Galveston; parents Raymond and Palmira Morales of Galveston; daughters Andrea Barboza and husband Jose "Lupe" Barboza of LaMarque and Samantha Sander and husband Bruce of League City; son Stephen Morales, Sr. and wife Mariainez of Hitchcock; brothers Richard Morales and wife Sofie of Santa Fe, Michael Morales of League City, Raymond "Sonny" Morales, Jr. of Galveston and Andrew Morales of Galveston; grandchildren, Jose Cervantes, Alessandrea Barboza, Stephen Christopher Morales, Jr., David Michael Morales, Alex Sander and Bryce Allen Sander.
