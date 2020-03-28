Patricia Ann Tollett passed away in Webster, Texas on March 10, 2020 at the age of 78.
Patricia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Jerome Tollett, daughter Shelia Darlene Martinez, mother Donnie Irene Pueschel, father Virgil Amos Thompson, sister Ophelia Darlene Elmore and brother Virgil Don Thompson.
Patricia is survived by daughter Leah Cooper her husband Stephen Copley, daughter Elizabeth Ratliff her husband Gary Ratliff, daughter Theresa Lamar and daughter Catherine Loftis and her husband Wesley Loftis. Grandchildren Jeffery and Jordan Cooper, Christopher, Adrien, Justin and Daniel Martinez, Emily and James William Johnson Jr., Alec and Margaret Lamar, Stephanie Mendoza and Stephen Ratliff, many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by many loving brother and sister in laws and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral and memorial service dates will be given at a later time.
