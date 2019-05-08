On May the Fourth, 2019, our dearest friend in fun, Graciela “Gracie” Pompa, departed our world to heaven, to a better place.
“Chel” grew up in Texas City, Texas, and attended schools there. She attended ITT College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. Chel went on to work for Schneider Electric for their Triconex branch as a Project Application Designer in the Process Safety Industry. Her job was to design Triconex Safety Systems using AutoCad software. She was a key member of a project team working with engineers and project managers. She liked to be hands-on, often going to job sites to follow up. One of these jobs was a lengthy stay in Beijing, China.
“Chel” loved to have fun and make others happy. She was a Star Wars fanatic, as well as a rabid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Monterrey Rayados soccer team. She loved to travel, and traveled the world with her cousins, Anita and Patty Olivares. She loved everyone more than herself and would always go out of her way to for us, especially her family. At work, she supported her office by serving on their Fun@Work committee, serving their annual Cinco De Mayo luncheon. Gracie was always willing to help anyone at any time.
Gracie is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, best friend, supporter, and mentor, Kristine Pompa, and her Godmother Moraima Olivares.
She is survived by her parents, Miguel E and Graciela Santos Pompa; her sister, Gloria Martha Santos; her brother, Miguel “Mike” Pompa and Karolina; and her nephews and their families, including Freddy and Leslie, Kristopher and Katherine, and Miguel and Sarah. She is also survived by her nieces, including her Goddaughter Gracie, Avery, Sophia, and Leila. Chel is also survived by her partner Cindy Klosowsky, friend Wendy Osuna, and Cousins Stela, Hilda and deceased Augustina Aguirre, as well as cousins from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, including Martha, San Juanita, Pepe, Benjamin, Victor, Jesus, Jorge, Jose, and Carmen. From her favorite place on Earth, Bustamante, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, she is survived by her favorite uncle Tocho and wife Hermila, Uncle Hermilo and Wife Lola, and Cousins Lolita, Ruth, Janeth, Kathy, Adam, Tomasita, Milo, and her favorites, Israel, Pepe, Juani, Carlos, Male, Vicky, Noe, Beto… Her California nephews Joe Alvarez Jr., Martha, Cindy, Isaac, and Iris, of course.
Recitation of Holy Rosary will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590. Guests are invited to share in Gracie’s Celebration of Life from 6-8:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591.
Safe travels through the stars, Chel, and may the fourth be with you. You will always have a place in our hearts, and we were blessed to know you. Godspeed.
