Mary Ann Sabo Fore

Born in St. Louise Missouri May 31,1937, Mary Ann passed away surrounded by her loving and adoring family at home in Galveston, Texas Monday June 29, 2020.
Mary Ann, was an accomplished and highly regarded lifetime artist whose work was recognized with numerus top awards, including best of show, in art shows in southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Many of her paintings, in nearly all mediums, have been purchased and hung in homes by admires throughout both states.
Most of her early years were in Oklahoma City where she graduated from Classen High School in 1955. That year she married the father of her three children Robert O. Coe. After their separation she married Larry Eakin and moved to Marietta Oklahoma where her children graduated from High School. Upon his death she and Ron Fore married and lived at Lake Ardmore until his passing.
Marry Ann is survived by her life pardoner of 11 years Ed Beasley and children, son Bill Coe and partner Kyle Allen; son Bob Coe; daughter Krysti Person and husband Jeff. She is also survived by sister Sharon Bozalis and husband John. Mimi’s grandchildren Brittany Baxter Head and Katy Coe also survive. She leaves special friend Ken Tyler who she loved like a son. Dogs Gizie and Carli will also mis her.
She was preceded in death by parents Joe and Viola Sabo, previously mention husbands, grandson Jake Baxter and many, many canine pets.
She was cremated and services honoring her life are pending.
