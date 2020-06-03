SANTA FE—
Mr. Craig Allen Spears passed from this life Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Born October 29, 1958 in Orange County, California, Mr. Spears had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2003, previously of Michigan. Craig owned and operated Speady Printing for 10 years. He attended Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, where he played guitar and sang. In his spare time he liked to fish but loved spending time with his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Delanor Spears; grandmother, Eva Morgan.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 15 years, Toni Spears; mother, Midge Spears of Roanoke, Virginia; sons, Ian Spears and wife, Ashley of Washington, Frankie Spears of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; daughter, Andrea Young of Madison, Alabama; brothers, Glen Spears and wife, Brenda of West Virginia, David Spears of Detroit, Michigan, Lonnie Spears of West Virginia; sister, Heather Garganus and husband, Jerry of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Emma Young, Conner Spears, Freya Spears and his Chihuahua, LeeLou.
A memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Kenneth M. Benjamin officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
