James Martin Lee was born September 23, 1945 to Eugene and Luebertha Lee in Greenville, Mississippi.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his son James Lee Jr.
James leaves behind his wife Melinda Lee devoted friend Annie P. Connley-Rivers (Mother of Benjie) Mr. & Mrs. Cy Green and long-time special friends Mr. & Mrs. Lester Johns Sr. He also leaves behind four children Angela Jackson, Derrick Jackson, Benjie Connley and Malachi Lee, two god children Roshell Irvin and Mario Hernandez, twelve grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and a devoted step-daughter Demetrice Randell and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a memorial service held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
