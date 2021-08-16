LEAGUE CITY — Sandra “Sandy” Jean Krenek passed from this life into eternal life on August 13, 2021 in League City, Texas.
Sandy was born on February 12, 1952 in Monroe, Louisiana, to parents, George Sanford, Sr. and Roxie Sanford (Fuller). She married, Douglas Krenek, on June 25, 1990 in Santa Fe, TX.
Sandy was a loving woman who enjoyed spending her life with friends and family, most notably her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was a very compassionate, loving woman known for her generosity toward strangers and animals in need. If you wish to honor Sandy, please give to those less fortunate.
Sandy is preceded in death by father, George Sanford Sr.; brother, George Sanford, Jr., and stepson, Eric Bedard.
She is survived by husband, Douglas; mother, Roxie; sisters, Tracy Minor (Sanford), Shawny Andrade (Sanford), and Raina Brinkley (Sanford); children, Ronald Jr., Ryan and Shane Bedard, Nicole Wiltsey (Krenek), Samantha Myers (Krenek), and Jenny Krenek.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home (3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591). Funeral Services for Sandy will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Carnes, with David Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. in Hitchcock, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.