DICKINSON —
Jean M. Van Lowe, 88, longtime resident of Dickinson, Texas, passed away July 28, 2021. Visitation will be Tues., Aug. 10th from 6-8 pm. and Wed., Aug. 11th from 9-10 am at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas. Services following at 10 am Wednesday. A gathering will be held at Dickinson VFW post 6378 5204 Hwy 3 Dickinson at 12 noon.
