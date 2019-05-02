LOS ANGELES—Gerald Matthew Jones, age 58 of Los Angeles, CA passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at his residence in Los Angeles.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Broderick Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Gerald was born January 18, 1961 in Galveston, Texas to the union of Eddie Anderson and Mary Helen Jones. He was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School and then Galveston College where he earned an Associate Degree in Health Care. He soon moved to Los Angeles, California where he was employed as a CAT-Scan Operator at Cedar Sinai Hospital and Kaiser-Permanente Health Center in LA. He was an accomplished musician and loved by his family and numerous friends and co-workers.
Preceded in death by his parents Eddie Anderson and Mary Helen Jones. Survivors include: his brothers Barney E. Jones and wife Michelle of League City and James A. Jones, Sr. and wife Dellona of Houston; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends in Texas and California.
