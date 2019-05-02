Gerald Matthew Jones

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.