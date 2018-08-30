He was born on January 4, 1960 & passed Sunday, August 19, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. He was B.O.I. & raised in Palm Terrace.
Preceded in death by parents Bertha Chambers (Roscoe) & Johnie Harvey (Leola); grandparents Will & Nellie Jones, & Johnie & Rosie Harvey; sisters Joyce H. Bell & Pamela Wilson; daughter Siedah Wilson.
Survived by sons, Darrion Wilson & Johnny Thomas; grandkids, Jovany & Alani Thomas, & Tyler Moody; sisters, Patricia Jones & Ola Pines; brothers, Stephen Harvey (Nell), Thomas Harvey, John Pines (Vera), Melvin & Kenneth Pines; aunts, Mrs. Eddie Raleigh (L.A.) & Ollie Johnson; uncle, Archie Harvey, & a host of relatives.
Services will be September 1, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Live Oak Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.