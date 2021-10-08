CONROE — Charles A. Jackson Sr., age 62, of Conroe, Texas was called home by our Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Charles was a resident of Santa Fe for over 40 years, for many of those years he served as a Santa Fe volunteer fire fighter and EMT.
Charles is preceded in death by his, father - William Jackson; mother - Wanda Jackson; grandparents - Charles and Sytha Jackson.
Charles is survived by his wife, Ann Jackson; son Chuck Jackson and wife Jamie; daughter Krista Lemonds and husband Will; brothers Glenn Guice and wife Angie, sisters Cathy Luckett and husband Charles, and Billie Sue Smith; grandchildren Kyle Kay, Jayden Jackson, Donovan "D.J" Jackson, and Sonny Lemonds, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was born on December 15, 1958 in Lompoc, California at Andrews Air Force base. He spent his youth and formative years in Columbia, Mississippi, living with his grandparents (Charles and Sytha). Charles moved to Texas in 1978 and married Ann in March 1979, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle who was greatly enjoyed by his family and will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.
Charles career included many types of employment, including being a Millwright (Local 2232 and Marathon Oil), Massage Therapist (His Healing Touch) and Safety Consultant (Universal Plant Services). After retiring Charles traveled with his wife (Ann) for her work, living in Virginia for 17 months and Illinois for 3 years before returning to Texas in July 2021. Charles was ready to move back to Texas as he said, "I'm tired of the cold and snow, I want to get back to warmer weather."
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M at Scott Funeral Home, with an interment to follow at Oak Park Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family. 1421 E. Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000.
