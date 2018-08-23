Billy Ray Mayfield was born to the late Margaret Henderson-McChristian & Jesse Mayfield II on December 27, 1940. Born in Nacogdoches, Texas.
He attended and graduated E.J. Campbell High School, class of 1958, He met the "Love of his life," Elnora Weaver Mayfield.
After starting a family, Billy was a loving and devoted husband. Billy Ray attended Jarvis College where he obtained his Bachelors of Education and also Stephen F. Austin University where he obtained his Masters in Education. He worked faithfully as an educator where he served as a school teacher for over 30 years. Having spent 27 years teaching in the Galveston Independent School District. He volunteered as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor and also served in Military in the United States Army. Billy Ray was an advocate for education and bettering one’s self. He was an Avid Reader and a fun loving guy. He loved sports and children.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Oweeda Morris, one brother James McChristian.
He is survived by his wife, Elnora Weaver Mayfield, and one son Billy Ray Mayfield, Jr., of Sugarland, TX; God Daughter Calandra Moore, of Dallas, TX; three brothers Edward McChristian, David McChristian, Roger McChristian, of Nacogdoches, TX; one sister Willie Mearl Haggerty, of Tyler, TX; one brother-in-law Rev. W. G. Morris of Nacogdoches, TX. He also leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 25, 2015 at 11:30 a.m. at Sid Roberts Funeral Home Chaplain, 2525. S.E. Stallings Dr. in Nacogdoches, Texas 75961.
Flowers and Resolutions should be sent to Sid Roberts Funeral Home, 3535 SE Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, Texas 75961; phone number 936-564-4351.
