Epitome of Life…
“I must work the works of Him that sent me while it is day:
The night cometh when no man can work.” John 9:4
Freire’ Sandra Morgan Moore was born June 8, 1950 in Lafayette, LA to, the late, Emile Morgan and Juanita Guidry. She was raised by, the late, Preston Julian, Sr. in the Hitchcock, TX Community.
Freire’ made her first communion at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Galveston, TX at an early age. Later she united with the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she accepted Christ and was baptized by the late, Pastor B.J. Hunter and served faithfully under Pastor Darrell Glenn until her recent passing.
Freire’ was educated in the Hitchcock School System. In 1968, she would marry her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, the late, Joe Moore, in April and in May she would graduate from Hitchcock High School. To this union, a beautiful daughter, Felecia (lil’ Mama) was born August 28, 1968.
Freire’ contributed tirelessly to her Church and her Community in many capacities with her time, her talent and her treasury. She served as the Church Clerk and Receptionist, Usher Board Treasurer, Education Committee Coordinator-Secretary-Treasurer, Pastor’s Aide President, Church Purchasing Coordinator, Special Event Coordinator, and Assistant to the Pastor for Funerals and Repast Celebrations. In the Community she worked as Past Director for the Red Raiders Girl’s Conference, Red Raider’s Football Team Mother, Teen Court Grief Support Advisor, Member of the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce, Hitchcock Juneteenth Committee Parade and Pageant Coordinator, Co-Founder and Treasurer of The Exquisite Ladies Charity and Social Club, and a Member of the Heroines of Jericho PHA-TJ: Galilee Ct and Lakeview Court #262. She was the Owner of D’Mensions, a Wedding Coordination Collaborative. She participated in many activities that involved the enrichment of life for people young and old with all her being.
Freire’s work career began at American National Insurance Company and continued with Monsanto Chemicals, Conoco, and Dupont Chemical Corporation of Chocolate Bayou, TX. Upon retirement from the Industrial Refineries she began working for Hitchcock ISD at Hitchcock High School DEA Services, Angel Realty and Mainland Funeral Home. Freire’ truly enjoyed the outdoors and she kept her yard immaculate. She planted all types of vegetables in her garden, especially okra. At one time she could be seen driving the tractor cultivating and transforming her land.
Freire’ devoted her entire effort to charitable causes, some of her favorites were St. Jude’s Children’s Charity, the Sunshine Shop of Hitchcock and the Women’s Crisis Center of Galveston County. Her greatest joy was to help and be in service to and for the Lord. Her gifts were from her heart and her voice was straight and to the point accompanied by the smile of hers’ that assured you of her love and passion for what was right.
This was her way of living a Christian life and always giving back… “To whom much is given, much is required.” Thank you Freire’, may your rest be sweet.
Freire’ is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joe Moore; her fathers, Emile Morgan and Preson Julian, Sr.; in-laws, Vivian and Lucille Moore. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Felecia Moore (Ricardo Taylor), her granddaughter, Chole Simmons; her siblings, Rosanna Gary, Geneva Julian, Shirley Caesar (Sam), Jackie Bernard (Donald), Scarlette Thornes, Preston Julian, Jr. (Marcis), Anthony Julian (Tempie) and a host of many relatives; her god-children, Atashia Harris (Marc) Christopher Barker, Brianna Myles, Renae Kelley and Matthew Richardson; extended family, the Myles, the Richardsons, Lawrence and Karen Werdlow, Phyliss Caldwell, Brenda Jenkins and her daughters Tonya and Rita, and Tommie Dale Walker; Wilson Financial Group and the Mainland Funeral Home Staff along with many other Community Entities and family members.
A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Greater St. Matthew’s Baptist Church 6333 HWY 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563. Pastor W.L. Randall, Jr. will officiate the Services and Pastor Darrell Glenn of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will be the Eulogists. The family will receive friends in the Banquet Area of the Church following the Services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dorthea Jones, Funeral Director and the Staff of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. In Lieu of Flowers please send Memorials to the Joe and Freire’ Moore Scholarship Fund Prosperity Bank Hitchcock, TX. 77563. A heart felt thank you to everyone for your kindness and concern, may you be blessed by God for your generous gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.