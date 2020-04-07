Norman Keith Dickson, 85, departed this life peacefully on April 2, 2020, in Webster, Texas. He was born to D.L. and Martha Hildred Woods Dickson in Van, Texas. Keith graduated from Van High School in 1953. While in high school, he was active in the band and football. After graduating from high school, he moved to Texas City, Texas where he met his wife, Donna Sue Lacey. They eloped in the spring of 1955 and were married for 64 years. Keith attended Alvin Junior College and Texas A&M University before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge in 1960, he and Donna moved back to Texas City where he began his career in the local petrochemical and refining industry working for Union Carbide, Monsanto, S.I.P. and ultimately retiring from GAF/ISP. He and Donna resided in Texas City for over 40 years.
Upon his retirement, he and Donna moved to their home on Lake Livingston. Keith loved life, family, friends, fishing and playing dominos. He also enjoyed telling a joke; sometimes they were funny. He and Donna also spent many years traveling the country in their RV.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers, Douglas L. and Michael D. Dickson, and sister, Mary Martha Fillman. He is survived by his sons, Kyle L. Dickson and wife, Mary, and N. Glenn Dickson and wife, Debby; grandchildren, Victoria Dickson and Nicolas Escasany of Venice, California and Kyle L. Dickson, Jr. and wife, Loralee, of Friendswood, Texas, Charles K. Dickson of Santa Fe, Texas and great-grandson, Theo Dickson.
Paps, although we are grieving the loss of your presence with us, we know that you and Mamaw are back together again. We will miss you until we can join you in Heaven. Love, Your Family.
We would like to thank the staff at Light Heart Memory Care for their compassionate and tender care over the last year.
No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1021 61st St. Galveston, TX 77551.
