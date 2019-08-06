Kelly E. Hejtmancik, PhD, 70, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, after a long and courageous battle of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born September 10, 1948, in Galveston, Texas to Milton Hejtmancik, MD and Myrtle Lou Hejtmancik, RN.
Kelly graduated from Ball High School in 1966 and attended Southwest Texas University, Trinity University, and The University of Texas Medical Branch. He married his college best friend and sweetheart, Sharron, in 1969, and together they raised two children.
“Dr. Hejtmancik,” as many knew him, was a Clinical Microbiologist, lifelong professor, coach, and mentor after completing years of grant writing, research, and numerous publications for NASA and The University of Texas Medical Branch. Kelly taught countless students during his tenure at Galveston College and retired in 2002. His passion for teaching never failed. He always encouraged his students to complete their goals and strive to be the best. He always stressed quality of life.
Kelly enjoyed boat rides, fishing, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and driving his Camaro and Corvette. He and his wife, Sharron, during his last five years of life, enjoyed taking several cruises and road trips. He loved his family, and always supported them in their interests. Kelly was his children’s biggest fan, whether it be football, karate, dancing, Science Fair competitions, and receiving professional organizational awards.
Kelly is survived by his loving wife, Sharron G. Hejtmancik; children: Ann Hejtmancik Hall and husband, Mark Fibranz; Kelly E. Hejtmancik, Jr. and wife Marie Hejtmancik de Valenzuela; grandchildren: Zachary Kelly Hejtmancik, Joshua Lee Hall, Kelly E. Hejtmancik, III (Trey), Ella Rae Hejtmancik, Libby Hejtmancik de Valenzuela, and Nate Hejtmancik de Valenzuela; siblings: brother, Milton Hejtmancik, PhD and wife, Amy, and sister, Peggy Hejtmancik Taylor, MD and husband, Maurice (Ed), along with many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the excellent home care given by support staff at The Woodlands Always Best Senior Care. Much appreciation goes to the countless doctors, nurses, clinical, and ancillary staff at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Family and friends will be celebrating Kelly’s life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Calvary Road Baptist Church 12621 Calvary Road Willis, Texas 77318. Kelly’s family will receive visitors beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service begins at 3:00 p.m. and family visitation will follow at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kelly’s beloved church mentioned above. Church Pastor, Mike, and his church family provided much inner strength and peace for Kelly during the last few months of his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.